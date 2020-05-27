Wildlife poacher hangs self at police station in Telangana

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A wildlife poacher, Seelam Rangaiah (52), committed suicide by hanging himself at Manthani police station here on Tuesday. The incident occurred at around 4 am when Rangaiah asked the police to let him use the washroom. After going inside, he locked the door and hung himself with a kanduva. As he did not come out for a while, the police broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling, said Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Rangaiah, who hailed from Ramaiahpalli village in Ramagiri mandal, was accused in two cases of killing wild animals using electric wires. He was part of a poaching gang that was involved in such crimes. A week ago, one of the gang members died after accidentally coming in contact with a live electric wire which was laid for poaching under Ramagiri police station limits.

The CP said Rangaiah was warned in the past against poaching wild animals. But he did not mend his ways. A week ago, he was arrested for catching a wild boar using the electric wires and brought to the Manthani police station. An investigation has been ordered into his death and as per the primary postmortem report, he was not subjected to physical torture at the police station, the CP said.

Congress MLA condemns custodial death

Hyderabad: While condemning the suicide of Seelam Rangaiah, Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu alleged that as many as 10 - 15 custodial deaths have occurred in the State after the formation of Telangana. He alleged that the Manthani police tortured Rangaiah, who belonged to a Dalit community, for almost three days, which forced him to take the extreme step.

Sridhar demanded that the government pay a compensation of `25 lakh to the victim’s family members. Meanwhile, former MP and TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi demanded a CBI probe into the incident