STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Wildlife poacher hangs self at police station in Telangana

A week ago, he was arrested for catching a wild boar using the electric wires and brought to the Manthani police station.

Published: 27th May 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A wildlife poacher, Seelam Rangaiah (52), committed suicide by hanging himself at Manthani police station here on Tuesday. The incident occurred at around 4 am when Rangaiah asked the police to let him use the washroom. After going inside, he locked the door and hung himself with a kanduva. As he did not come out for a while, the police broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling, said Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Rangaiah, who hailed from Ramaiahpalli village in Ramagiri mandal, was accused in two cases of killing wild animals using electric wires. He was part of a poaching gang that was involved in such crimes. A week ago, one of the gang members died after accidentally coming in contact with a live electric wire which was laid for poaching under Ramagiri police station limits.

The CP said Rangaiah was warned in the past against poaching wild animals. But he did not mend his ways. A week ago, he was arrested for catching a wild boar using the electric wires and brought to the Manthani police station. An investigation has been ordered into his death and as per the primary postmortem report, he was not subjected to physical torture at the police station, the CP said.

Congress MLA condemns custodial death

Hyderabad: While condemning the suicide of Seelam Rangaiah, Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu alleged that as many as 10 - 15 custodial deaths have occurred in the State after the formation of Telangana. He alleged that the Manthani police tortured Rangaiah, who belonged to a Dalit community, for almost three days, which forced him to take the extreme step.

Sridhar demanded that the government pay a compensation of `25 lakh to the victim’s family members. Meanwhile, former MP and TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi demanded a CBI probe into the incident

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Seelam Rangaiah wildlife poacher peddapalli Telangana suicide
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp