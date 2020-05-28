COVID-19: All shops, except malls can now open in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has given permission for all types of shops to open for business except malls from Thursday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday took a decision to this effect at a review meeting here.



“Let there be more number of shops but customers should be careful at avoid crowding,” the CM said.

Telangana Formation Day to be low-key affair



The Chief Minister also decided that the Telangana formation Day on June 2 will be on a low-key because of the lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrations will be limited to only paying tributes to martyrs and hoisting of the National Flag. There will be no meetings or rallies. The people’s representatives would unfurl the flags at their offices only.

The CM will pay tributes to the martyrs at Gun Park and then unfurl the national flag at Pragati Bhavan on the appointed day. In district headquarters, in the evening, a low-key “At Home” will be organised which will be attended by important officials and people ’ s representatives.



The CM also took another decision that the government should organise cleanliness programmes across the State in all towns and villages from June 1 to 8. The measure would help contain spread of COVID-19 and also other seasonal diseases, an official press release said.