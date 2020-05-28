STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 patient complains of lack of doctors at Gandhi Hospital

The man in the video could barely speak and said that he had difficulty in breathing and was very scared that he might lose his life. 

Coronavirus, COVID 19

Gandhi Hospital staff at the help desk wearing safety gear, as citizens await COVID-19 tests. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the State government has been claiming that all COVID-19 patients are being provided the best possible treatment at Gandhi Hospital, patient testimonials seem to speak a different narrative.

On Tuesday, a middle-aged man from Hyderabad was admitted in Gandhi Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. However, he shared a video, claiming that no doctor has checked him since he was admitted.

TIMS yet to start taking in patients

On the other hand, the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) has still not started taking in patients, and most of the administrative staff and doctors at the Gachibowli facility have been sent back to their original posting. Responding to the video, Dr Shankar, Superintendent of Fever Hospital who is providing consultations to patients at Gandhi Hospital, said that the man has been shifted to the ICU. “He is diagnosed with bilateral infiltrates in both the lungs.

He is said to be in a stable condition,” he said. “I have spoken with his relatives also. He has bilateral infiltrates in his chest X ray, but oxygen saturation is maintained at 99 per cent. On Wednesday, we have done a chest CT scan. He was shifted to the ICU on Tuesday itself, and is being monitored closely. His condition is currently stable,” he added. However, this is not the first time that such testimonials have poured out from Gandhi Hospital. Previously, a patient released a video of a fellow senior citizen patient who had defecated in his bed and there was no nurse or doctor to attend to him.

Speaking to Express earlier, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, said: “The video was of 70 year-old-man who had tested positive for COVID after returning from Delhi. He was the only member from his family who had tested positive and therefore, had no one to take care of him in the hospital. Due to his old age, he had urinated and defecated near the bed itself. However, he lay in the mess for hours because no nurse or doctor came to see him. That is when the fellow patient made his video.”

