DCCBs need a boost: T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCB) should be strengthened financially in the erstwhile Medak district.



Attending the general body meeting of the DCCB here on Wednesday, the Minister said loans should be sanctioned without any hassles and the banks should meet their target.

He directed the Collector to transfer all the SHG loans to the DCCB. He directed the officials to form a committee with three directors and two officials to study the development of Karimnagar and Nizamabad DCCBs.

