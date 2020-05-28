High Court raps Telangana over death of woman, newborn baby

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to furnish a fresh report as to whether any criminal case was slapped against the doctors responsible for the death of a woman from Gadwal district and her newborn last month.

Not satisfied with the counter affidavit filed by the government regarding the death of Janeela and her baby, the bench observed that a mere departmental inquiry against the erring doctors would not suffice.



The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed the order in two PILs.

On Tuesday, the government filed a counter-affidavit stating that it identified six doctors who were responsible for the deaths, and disciplinary action was being taken against them. Steps were also taken to avert the recurrence of such incidents, it added. The bench pointed out that no criminal action was taken against the doctors nor the hospitals concerned.

Only departmental proceedings were initiated against the doctors. The bench directed State Advocate General BS Prasad to inform the HC if any criminal action was initiated against the doctors/hospitals.



It also directed the authorities concerned to ensure that ambulances are made available on national and State highways for migrant workers, including pregnant women, during the lockdown. The bench posted the matter to June 10.