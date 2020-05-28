Man’s suicide bid turns fatal for kin too

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Two persons fell into Alisagar pump house canal and drowned near Pocharam village on Wednesday. The deceased persons have been identified as T Ashok Singh (64) and T Santan Singh (25).



According to police, Santan went to the canal to commit suicide, but before jumping into the canal, he called his relatives. After receiving the call, Ashok went to stop him from taking the extreme step.



While Ashok was trying to stop Santan, he too fell into the canal.

