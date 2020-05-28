STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrants flood Telangana relief camp as Shramik special trains stop

The last train to leave with migrants was on May 23 when Telangana sent across 40 trains to various parts of the country. 

Published: 28th May 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Distress continues at Medchal as nearly 700-1000 migrant workers reach the transit point hoping for some transport to go back to their native villages as shraamik train services have stopped for more than 4 days in Telangana after the 40 train batch on 23rd of May. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Shramik special trains have stopped more than four days ago, distress continues at Medchal where nearly 700-1,000 migrant lie in wait for some transport to go back to their native villages. 

“Every hour, people are turning up at the Medchal location and want to go home. We are taking down their details, providing food and water and coordinating with donors to pay for the buses,” said Srinivas Rao Sajja, a volunteer at the location.

Workers who are predominantly from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha are flocking to the camp at Medchal.

“The State government must expedite Shramik trains. Initially, at Medchal we saw almost 10,000 workers wanting to leave but after those 40 trains were operated, we have much fewer people wanting to leave. However, NGOs and concerned citizens can no longer pay for the buses as numbers are still very high,” added Vanaja C, an activist.

She and four others have now written to the Chief Secretary of the State to urgently look into the matter.

“Concerned citizens organised some transport for them and yet 200 remained on Wednesday. After repeated calls, the Medchal Collector and police responded late in the night and then reluctantly provided shelter to 200 migrants in function halls in Medchal. Today also, they would need shelter and travel arrangements,” says the letter. 

The PIL filed by advocate Vasudha Nagaraj drawing attention to the tragedy will be up for hearing on May 29.

