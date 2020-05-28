STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mumbai I-T officer held for role in trafficking racket

The official was detained, along with 5 women, from a hotel in Hyd

Published: 28th May 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Following the tip-off, the SR Nagar police went to the hotel posing as customers. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SR Nagar police detained Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, on Wednesday, at a hotel in the city for his alleged involvement in human trafficking. The police also rescued a few Mumbai-based women from the hotel. 

The I-T official Nagender Bhukya is a native of Nalgonda. According to police, they had received a tip-off that a high profile person was staying at a hotel in Ameerpet and some senior employees of Income Tax Department, too were involved in human trafficking. 

Following the tip-off, the SR Nagar police went to the hotel posing as customers. Interestingly, the hotel staff enquired details of policemen, who were in plain clothes, and, noted their names and mobile numbers. When police entered a room, they found Bhukya with five women, who were brought to the city from Mumbai.

“We have detained Bhukya and others for questioning. We suspect that the Income Tax Officer, who has contacts with celebrities and business persons in Mumbai and Hyderabad, might be involved in human trafficking,” police said. 

“We will verify if the Income Tax officer was organising a sex racket or he was just a customer. Preliminary inquiries reveal that he operated the racket,” an officer said. Police have shifted the rescued to a rehabilitation centre.

Nagender Bhukya

“Some of them are yet to reveal details of the racket,” the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Human Trafficking
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp