Mumbai I-T officer held for role in trafficking racket

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SR Nagar police detained Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, on Wednesday, at a hotel in the city for his alleged involvement in human trafficking. The police also rescued a few Mumbai-based women from the hotel.

The I-T official Nagender Bhukya is a native of Nalgonda. According to police, they had received a tip-off that a high profile person was staying at a hotel in Ameerpet and some senior employees of Income Tax Department, too were involved in human trafficking.

Following the tip-off, the SR Nagar police went to the hotel posing as customers. Interestingly, the hotel staff enquired details of policemen, who were in plain clothes, and, noted their names and mobile numbers. When police entered a room, they found Bhukya with five women, who were brought to the city from Mumbai.



“We have detained Bhukya and others for questioning. We suspect that the Income Tax Officer, who has contacts with celebrities and business persons in Mumbai and Hyderabad, might be involved in human trafficking,” police said.



“We will verify if the Income Tax officer was organising a sex racket or he was just a customer. Preliminary inquiries reveal that he operated the racket,” an officer said. Police have shifted the rescued to a rehabilitation centre.

Nagender Bhukya

“Some of them are yet to reveal details of the racket,” the police said.