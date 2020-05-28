Scan QR codes in autos, cabs: Telangna Commissioner of Police

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy urged people to scan QR code while travelling in auto-rickshaws and cabs as a precautionary measure. He along with DCP G Chandramohan held an awareness programme over using QR code here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, he directed the authorities to create awareness on QR code among people. The QR codes of autos and cabs are being maintained in coordination with a private organisation, he said. Every smart phone-user can read the code with the help of a QR code scanner app.

The app has an emergency call and text facility and once a message is sent, it reaches the command control room and alerts the nearest police station. All autos in Karimangar were assigned QR codes in January itself, he added.