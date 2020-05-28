STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sircilla model to be taught at IAS Academy in Telangana

The Academy requested Rajanna-Sircilla officials to document the activities taken up in Sircilla district for water management and send the same to them. 

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The transformation journey of Sircilla from being a drought-hit region to a water surplus district is now being studied as a model by would-be IAS officers. Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration asked authorities to send details pertaining to the Sircilla water management model so that it could be included among the lessons for trainee IAS officers in the academy located in Mussoorie.

The Academy officials spoke to the Sircilla collector and accessed preliminary information. IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who represents the Sircilla Assembly segment, expressed happiness over the district model being made part of the academy’s curriculum. This was a huge recognition of KCR’s water management model, he said. He recalled KCR’s words, who earlier said that Telangana’s water projects would become research topics for many years to come. “The words of CM KCR are now a reality,” Rama Rao said.  

The Minister stated that recreational activities would be set up near the water bodies. He also said that lakes in all the villages would be further interconnected with streams to ensure good water levels throughout the year. Rama Rao thanked the academy for inducting Sircilla as a model in their studies. Trainee IAS officers would make a field visit to Sircilla after studying the model. They would study  Mission Kakatiya, steps taken by the Sircilla administration to stop groundwater pollution and water conservation methods. The groundwater table in Sircilla district has increased by six metres. 

