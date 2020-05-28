Six new deaths; COVID-19 tally in Telangana crosses 2,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Tuesday, the State recorded a whopping 68 positive cases which surprisingly included 49 Saudi Arabia deportees and 19 migrant cases. No cases were recorded in GHMC limits. Six more people died on Wednesday and the total number cases recorded was 2,059.



According to the bulletin, 94 Saudi Arabia deportees have tested positive, 173 migrants and 30 foreign evacuees have tested positive. A total of 63 people have died.

In districts, two COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Shadnagar on Wednesday. After five positive cases were recorded in the town earlier this week, tests were conducted on 40 of their primary contacts on Tuesday. Out of those 40, two tests came back positive on Wednesday.



One of the two positive cases reported on Wednesday was the daughter of a person who tested positive two days ago.

In Nagarkurnool, after a person from Ramachandrapuram village of Charakonda mandal was found positive for COVID-19 on May 23, another positive case was reported from Kondareddipally village of Vangoor mandal on Wednesday.



On Wednesday, District collector E Sreedhar visited the two affected villages under Kalwakurthy division where the two new cases were reported, he said 44 primary contacts and 80 secondary contacts of the positive case in Ramachandrapuram were put under home quarantine and 14 primary contacts of positive case in Kondareddipally were also home quarantined.



Meanwhile, it was found that three positive cases in Bandelkicherla village of Kulkacherla mandal have links to a single positive case from Shadnagar.