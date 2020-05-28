Telangana Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to probe custodial death of Sheelam Rangaiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed Hyderabad city Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to probe into the alleged custodial death of Sheelam Rangaiah at the Manthani police station in Peddapalli district on May 26. Ordering Anjani Kumar to submit a report to the DGP, the bench directed the latter to take departmental action against the erring police officials if he finds any misconduct on their part.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed the order in a PIL, which was taken up based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice. Filed by advocate PV Nagamani, the PIL sought judicial probe into the alleged custodial death, and stringent action against the Circle Inspector and Sub-Inspector of Manthani police station. The advocate also sought the HC’s direction for conducting another post-mortem examination with a team of doctors.

Advocate Nagamani alleged that the victim was illegally detained for the past four days and was mentally and physically harassed. He died due to the unbearable torture, she stated. She also wanted an FIR to be registered. Declining the plea for another post-mortem examination, the bench issued notices to the State Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, Peddapalli district SP, and CI and SI of Manthani police station to respond. It posted the matter to June 5. Meanwhile, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka demanded a CBI inquiry. He said the government was registering cases against those speaking against it.

Petitions on Kokapet land dismissed



Taking serious view of the false affidavits filed in the cases regarding the prime government land at Kokapet in Gandipet, the HC dismissed these and imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh on each of the petitioners. It also held that the land belongs to the HMDA.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy recently dismissed two petitions — filed separately by Murad Murzbanoomrigar and two others, and AB Mistry and five others. The petitioners sought directions to the authorities from auctioning the land, 42.35 acres and 45.33 acres, worth hundreds of crores. Though the petitioners are liable to be prosecuted for suppression of material facts, the HC dismissed the petitions with exemplary costs as the petitioners were elderly.

TS, Centre get notices over Pharmacy Act



A division bench of the Telangana High Court directed the State government and the Centre to file counter affidavits within two weeks in a PIL seeking the implementation of the provisions of the Pharmacy Act and Drugs and Cosmetics Act. It also sought that all schedule drugs are sold based on doctors’ prescription.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a PIL based on a letter addressed to the CJ by a pharmacist A Sitarambabu. Sitarambabu said most medical stores are run in the absence of pharmacists and a majority of the medicines sold without prescriptions.



This can be established by checking the cash/credit memos and the prescription register. The HC issued notices to the Secretary to Ministry of Drugs Control Administration (New Delhi), TS Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health), and DCA Director. The case was adjourned by two weeks.