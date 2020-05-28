TSRTC buses from districts get curfew exemption

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has further relaxed the rules for RTC buses. Buses from districts will now reach the Central Bus Station, apart from Jubilee Bus Station.



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Wednesday that the RTC buses coming from districts would be exempted from curfew and other lockdown restrictions.



Rao said that due to the night curfew in the State, buses were not being operated fully. Though the RTC was supposed to get Rs 11 crore to Rs 12 crore revenue daily, the corporation was getting just Rs 2 crore now.



Taxis and autos ferrying passengers going to the bus stations will get exemption from the curfew.