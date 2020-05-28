Woman gives birth to baby boy in TSRTC bus

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA-GADWAL: A woman gave birth to a baby boy in a TSRTC bus in Gattu mandal in the district on Wednesday.



According to sources, the woman, who belongs to Gorlkhan Doddi, was on her way to the local PHC after developing labour pains, while she delivered the baby in the bus.



The woman was forced to take the bus as she was unable to find any other mode of transportation.