Yagams, poojas to mark opening of Kondapochamma on May 29

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will participate in the Poornahuti of the Chandi Yagam, after which he will head to his farmhouse at Erravelli.

Published: 28th May 2020 09:12 AM

Chief Minister KCR invites Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji for the inauguration of the Kondapochamma project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will perform a host of rituals — Chandi Yagam, Sudarshan Yagam and Gangamma pooja, among others — on Friday to mark the release of the Godavari waters into the Kondapochamma Sagar Project. 

The Kondapochamma Sagar Project forms a vital part of the mammoth Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and would irrigate around 2.85 lakh acres. Though the Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the project at 11.30 am, he will perform the yagams from 4 am onwards. 

According to a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Chandi Yagam will be conducted at the Kondapochamma temple and the Sudarshana Yagam at the Kondapochamma Sagar pump house.

The Chief Minister, who invited Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji for the project’s inauguration, will reach Kondapochamma at 7 am and perform poojas at the temple with his wife and officials. 

Rao will participate in the Poornahuti of the Chandi Yagam, after which he will head to his farmhouse at Erravelli. He will inaugurate Rythu Vedikas at Erravelli and Markuk at 9 am, after which he will reach the pump house for the Poornahuthi of the Sudarshana Yagam and release the waters from the project.  He will also perform a pooja for the Godavari at the project discharge canal, welcoming the river waters.  

Why the name ‘Kondapochamma’

The Kondapochamma Sagar Project is named after a local deity, Pochamma, who resides atop a hill, and thus the name. There is another reason behind the name. The Kondapochamma temple, located on the borders of the erstwhile Medak, Warangal and Nalgonda districts, and the Komuravelli Mallikarjuna (Mallanna) temple in the vicinity are both popular religious spots. Devotees usually make sure they visit both the temples. This is why KCR named KLIS’ biggest reservoir Mallanna Sagar and the reservoir at the highest point as Kondapochamma Sagar. 

Kondapochamma has lakhs of devotees, and the diety has a reputation of looking after their needs. Similarly, KCR wanted the Kondapochamma Sagar project, too, to fulfil the irrigation and drinking water needs of the people. For him, the project is no short of a temple and the arrangements for the inauguration are in tune with this.

