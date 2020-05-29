Irked by pay cuts, government staff plan protests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The steering committee of Telangana State employees, teachers, pensioners, public sector and contract employees has decided to organise protests on June 1 across Telangana against the State government’s decision to continue pay cuts to employees and pensioners for May (payable in June).

The committee, on Thursday, condemned the government’s decision to continue the deferment of salaries to employees for the third consecutive month. Lakhs of families of employees are under financial stress due to the government’s decision, it felt.

The panel held TNGOs and TGOs responsible for the government’s decision. The steering committee will organise protests in front of district Collectorates and in all important towns on June 1 by duly following precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Employees would submit memorandums to the Collectors and RDOs, the committee leaders said.