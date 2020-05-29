Kanna Laxminayarana’s daughter-in-law dies at friend’s villa party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Laxminayarana’s younger daughter-in-law 32-year-old Suharika died under suspicious circumstances at her friend’s villa on Thursday. Suharika had been to family friend Praveen Reddy’s residence at Raidurgam area for a get-together. While partying, she collapsed and was rushed to hospital where doctors declared that she was brought dead.

Suharika

Inspector Raidurgam S Ravinder said a case under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered on her mother Malli Sagarika’s complaint. Primary inquiries ruled out suicide or homicidal death. “Based on the post-mortem report, we will get to know the exact cause of death,” he said. She was married to Kanna’s younger son Phaneendra, an entrepreneur.

Suharika lived in Gachibowli along with her family. On Thursday morning, she went to her friend Praveen Reddy’s villa at Raidurgam. Suharika, her sister Niharika’s husband Pavan, Praveen Reddy and a few others were partying at the time. She was dancing to some music and collapsed suddenly.

Inspector Ravinder said that all those present in the villa have been questioned. As of now, it is suspected to be a case of death due to cardiac arrest. However, all angles are being probed into. The body has been shifted to Osmania Hospital, where a post-mortem will be conducted on Friday.