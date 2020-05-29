STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kondapochamma to be inaugurated today

With KCR releasing water from Markuk pump house, the woes of Siddipet farmers will finally come to an end.
 

Published: 29th May 2020 10:15 AM

The Kondapochamma reservoir all decked up;

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: With all arrangements in place and the Kondapochamma reservoir decked up for the auspicious day, it can safely be said that the date ‘May 29’ will go down in history as the day on which a long-cherished dream of Telanganites finally came true. Till recently, Siddipet district was known as an area which constantly got affected by drought and where the local residents, especially farmers, had to struggle a lot. However, after May 29, which will witness the inauguration of Kondapochamma reservoir, the district will be transformed into a fortress of reservoirs. 

Finance Minister Harish Rao inspects
the arrangements made ahead of the
inauguration of the project, on Thursday

With this, the water woes of Siddipet will finally come to an end and most local tanks will brim with water, which will help scores of distressed farmers in the district give wings to their dreams. As per information, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself will attend the inaugural ceremony and release water from the Markuk pump house to Kondapochamma project, the highest point in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). It was KCR’s own Gajwel Assembly constituency that received the Godavari water first, from the Mid Manair Dam (MMD), as part of KLIS.

The Godavari water entered Siddipet district in the first week of April, 2020 and now is set to flow into the Kondapochamma reservoir at Pamulaparthy in Gajwel. According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chinna Jiyar Swamy, together, will release the Godavari water from Markuk pump house to Kondapochamma by switching on the motors. Ahead of the ceremony, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and District Collector P Venkatram Reddy supervised the arrangements here on Thursday. As the State is still following Covid restrictions, they also took stock of the precautionary measures taken. 

It is learnt that KCR will first reach a temple near Kondapochamma at 4am on Friday, along with his wife, and offer special pujas there. He will also take part in a Chandi Yagam. Later, he will go to his farmhouse and from there, will head for the reservoir site. On the way, KCR will lay foundation for the Rythu Vedika at Erravelli village.

Then, he will reach the Markuk pumphouse and participate in a Sudarshana Yagam with Chinna Jiyar swamy, after which both of them will switch on the motors and release the Godavari water into Kondapochamma reservoir. According to information, Siddipet Commissioner of Police (CP) Joel Davis inspected the elaborate security arrangements ahead of the CM’s visit. Only limited number of people will be allowed to enter the premises on the occasion due to lockdown regulations. 

