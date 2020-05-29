Leopard rescued from wire mesh on farmland dies en route Hyderabad zoo

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The officials of the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad rescued a leopard that got trapped in a wire mesh on an agricultural filed at Rajapet thanda under Marriguda mandal in Nalgonda district on Thursday. Meanwhile, two persons received injuries in the rescue operation. Unfortunately, the leopard died on the way while being shifted to the zoological park.

On Thursday morning, Nalgonda Forest Department officials received information about a leopard found trapped in a wire mesh on a farmland in Marriguda, following which the Hyderabad Zoological Park was informed about it and a team of officials, including a veterinarian, from there set off to Nalgonda to rescue the leopard.

Soon after reaching the farmland and spotting the trapped leopard, the zoo park tranquilised the wild animal. However, before giving in to the tranquilising effect, the big cat panicked and pulled itself off from the wire mesh and sprang upon the Forest Department and zoo officials standing nearby. In this melee, a forest beat officer and a zoo employee got injured by the leopard. While the forest staffer received nail injuries, the zoo staffer was bitten by the wild animal near his elbow.

They were provided necessary medical attention immediately. The leopard was darted for a second time, after which it was subdued. The leopard was then put in a cage and taken to Hyderabad zoo, but it died en route. Meanwhile, the forest officials said, as the wire mesh was not laid purposefully by anyone, a case will not be filed. In the meantime, Nehru Zoological Park officials said that a team of doctors has certified the cause of death to be internal haemorrhages, shock and asphyxia.

