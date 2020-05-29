STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Leopard rescued from wire mesh on farmland dies en route Hyderabad zoo

Soon after reaching the farmland and spotting the trapped leopard, the zoo park tranquilised the wild animal.

Published: 29th May 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

A leopard found trapped in a wire mesh on a farmland at Marriguda mandal in Nalgonda on Thursday, chases a Forest Department official on being free

A leopard found trapped in a wire mesh on a farmland at Marriguda mandal in Nalgonda on Thursday, chases a Forest Department official on being free

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The officials of the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad rescued a leopard that got trapped in a wire mesh on an agricultural filed at Rajapet thanda under Marriguda mandal in Nalgonda district on Thursday. Meanwhile, two persons received injuries in the rescue operation. Unfortunately, the leopard died on the way while being shifted to the zoological park.

On Thursday morning, Nalgonda Forest Department officials received information about a leopard found trapped in a wire mesh on a farmland in Marriguda, following which the Hyderabad Zoological Park was informed about it and a team of officials, including a veterinarian, from there set off to Nalgonda to rescue the leopard. 

Soon after reaching the farmland and spotting the trapped leopard, the zoo park tranquilised the wild animal. However, before giving in to the tranquilising effect, the big cat panicked and pulled itself off from the wire mesh and sprang upon the Forest Department and zoo officials standing nearby. In this melee, a forest beat officer and a zoo employee got injured by the leopard. While the forest staffer received nail injuries, the zoo staffer was bitten by the wild animal near his elbow.

They were provided necessary medical attention immediately. The leopard was darted for a second time, after which it  was subdued. The leopard was then put in a cage and taken to Hyderabad zoo, but it died en route. Meanwhile, the forest officials said, as the wire mesh was not laid purposefully by anyone, a case will not be filed. In the meantime, Nehru Zoological Park officials said that a team of doctors has certified the cause of death to be internal haemorrhages, shock and asphyxia.

No case
After taking stock of the incident, the forest officials said that the wire mesh was not laid purposefully by anyone and hence, a case will not be registered

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nehru Zoological Park Leopard
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp