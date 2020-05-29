One more positive case in Shadnagar

By Express News Service

RANGAREDDY/NAGARKURNOOL: One more person tested positive for Covid-19 at Farukhnagar in Shadnagar on Thursday, increasing the total number of cases in the area to eight. Shadnagar saw a spike in cases over the last one week.

The patient -- a woman working at a tiffin centre in Farukhnagar -- and her husband had attended the funeral of a Covid-positive person at Jiyaguda on May 12. Upon tracing them, officials asked the woman and her husband to stay quarantined. She was found positive for the virus on Thursday.

Man dies during surgery

Meanwhile, in an unfortunate incident, a Covid-positive patient died during a head surgery at a private hospital in Kondareddipally village of Nagarkurnool district on Wednesday night. He had a bad fall a few days ago.