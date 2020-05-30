Adilabad set to tackle locust menace

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Forest Department officials have started taking precautionary measures to protect the nurseries in Adilabad from possible locust attacks. According to sources, they have started spraying pesticides like Monochrophos and neem oil on the crops at various plant nurseries in the district.

It is learnt that there are 495 nurseries in the district that raise various pants as part of the Haritha Haram programme, the next phase of which will reportedly begin in July. According to sources, soon after receiving information that desert locusts, a voracious grasshopper, wreaked havoc in Gondia Bhandara district of Mahrashtra, situated around 200 km away from the Adilabad border, the district officials are on high alert and are working hand-in-hand with the Forest Department to help save the crops. Speaking to Express, District Forest Officer B Prabhakar said that they have taken all necessary measures to avoid locust attack at the nurseries in Adilabad and thereby save the plants.