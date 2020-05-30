STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joy brims over as CM K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurates Kondapochamma

With a capacity of 15 tmcft, the reservoir will fulfill a long-cherished dream of Telangana.

KCR performs a puja marking the inauguration of the Kondapochamma reservoir

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The dream of Telangana came true on Friday when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated Kondapochamma Sagar Project, the last one under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, by releasing water from Markuk pumphouse in Siddipet district.

Siddipet, known as a drought-affected area, will have a new look, going forward, with gushing waters from the pump house filling the 15 tmcft capacity Kondapochamma Reservoir at Vantimamidi in Mulugu mandal in Gajwel constituency which KCR represents in the Assembly. The Godavari waters travel for a distance of 274 km to join the Kondapochamma Reservoir, a spectacle no one had thought was possible in the past.

 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with his wife Shobha Rao, at the Kondapochamma reservoir site in Gajwel Assembly constituency on Friday

KCR began his tour of the project with a visit to the Kondapochamma temple in the morning where he participated in Chandi Yagam and later in Sudarshana Yagam at Kondapochamma Pump House along with his wife. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, whom KCR invited personally by visiting his ashram at Mutchintal, was with him throughout the programme.

The Chief Minister, after inauguration, said that Kaleswaram Project had faced no problems ever since the works began. “Our neighbouring states had no objection and even attended its inauguration. The project is an answer to those who said Telangana would not develop if it is carved out as a State since people did not know how to rule,” he said. 

The entire Kaleshwaram Project uses 4,800 MW power and on behalf of the farmers, the government picks up the bill for Rs 4,700 crore to pay the power utilities. Though this water is very expensive, it is being provided to the farmers free of cost.

The CM, explaining the importance of Kondapochamma Sagar Canal, said it has more capacity than Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal and that there was no such canal anywhere in the State. If Nagarjuna Sagar Canal can handle 11,000 cusecs, Kondapochamma Canal can take a flow of 11,500 cusecs. Referring to Mallanna Sagar Project, which is also part of the KLIS, the CM said it is the largest of all Kaleshwaram projects and second largest in the State. “It has a capacity of 165 tmcft. No State has constructed irrigation projects on a scale that we did anywhere in the country,” Rao said.

