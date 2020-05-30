STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kishan Reddy assures help  to MSMEs

Speaking about the ‘Atmanirbar Bharat’, he said, “The Opposition have been asking for direct transfer of money into bank accounts.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday assured financial assistance through banks to the young entrepreneurs of the State. He was addressing the representatives of MSMEs in a video conference.

Speaking about the ‘Atmanirbar Bharat’, he said, “The Opposition have been asking for direct transfer of money into bank accounts. But, we want to strengthen our economy by creating employment and making the country independent”. Meanwhile, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting her to relax the interest on loans for MSMEs for the next six months.

