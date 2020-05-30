Lockdown helps GWMC expedite all developmental works

u mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Though the Covid outbreak has had a telling effect on all the sectors, the subsequent lockdown was a bliss for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) as it managed to expedite most infrastructure and developmental works that were taken up in the tri-city area.

According to sources, the GWMC authorities laid new BT and CC roads at various areas and is currently busy beautifying the traffic junctions in its limits. Apart from that the civic body also developed and renovated as many as 24 parks and identified open plots in the divisions to take up plantation drives during the next phase of Haritha Haram programme.

At a time when both the Central and State governments are taking up various works under projects like ‘Smart City Mission’ and ‘HRIDAY’ in Warangal, the GWMC and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) authorities are also doing its part to ensure the development of the city.

With the Centre announcing the nationwide lockdown on March 23 and all vehicles off the streets, the authorities utilized the time for expediting ongoing development works on a war footing basis, before monsoon.

Speaking to Express, the GWMC officials said that they managed to develop and renovate the Amaravathi park at Vidya Nagar, Balasamudram Children park and two modern parks in Weddepally during the lockdown period. It is learnt that the officials are now making arrangements to inaugurate the newly-developed Autonagar Modern park on Telangana Formation Day.

Speaking to Express, GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said with the lockdown in force, the authorities managed to complete all works without any hurdles. “It would have been hard to expedite all works at a record time on normal days due to the continuous flow of traffic and other reasons,” she added.