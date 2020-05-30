STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SBI vows to donate Rs 1.1 crore for Covid fight

The State Bank of India, through its SBI Foundation, Telangana, committed to donate Rs 1.1 crore towards food, medical and health equipment distribution for the fight against Covid-19. 

State Bank of India

The logo of State Bank of India (SBI). (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

The chief general manager of SBI Hyderabad circle, OP Mishra, called on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and handed over a box of PPE kits on Friday.

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, the SBI has been participating in relief operations across the country. Nearly 75 per cent of the Rs 1.1-crore donation has already been spent on relief activities.
The foundation is providing food to the needy in collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation by spending Rs 15 lakh.

It is also providing PPE kits to government hospitals (worth Rs 25.20 lakh) and health equipment (Rs 43.92 lakh). It is determined to provide AgVa ventilators worth Rs 24.95 lakh. The PPE kits would be provided to Gandhi, Osmania and MGM (Warangal) hospitals, apart from general hospitals at Nizamabad and Nalgonda. KV Bangarraju, DGM & CDO; LSSVD Hanumantha Rao, AGM PR; and G Rama Krishna, AGM PR; were present. 

