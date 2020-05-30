Secunderabad Cantonment Board allots special budget for Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board, on Friday, has proposed its Budget for the year 2020-21 with an outlay of Rs 265 crore. The Budget has also sought a grant-in-aid of Rs 99 crore from the Ministry of Defence.

Further, an amount of Rs 3 crore has specially been earmarked by the Board to take up measures to continue its fight against Covid-19.

“The Board has taken into consideration the austerity measures required to be taken due to increased expenditure amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The proposed Budget has requested for an increase in the sanitation teams and engagement of more vehicles for garbage, jetting and suction machines, among other requirements,” the SCB said, in a press release.