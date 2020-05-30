STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sexagenarian, 7-month-old among Covid-19 casualties in Telangana

Over 40 people who attended infant’s funeral in Sangareddy placed under quarantine

Published: 30th May 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers in PPE suit seen inside a Covid-19 outpatient ward.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/SANGAREDDY/HYDERABAD:  A sexagenarian businessman from Madhira town became the first Covid-19 casualty from erstwhile Khammam district on Friday. He was a bone cancer patient and was undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. His family members wanted to cremate his body at their native place in Madhira and obtained permission from officials to do so.

The old man had gone to a private hospital in Hyderabad on May 1 for treatment when doctors noticed that he had a fever. His result came out positive on Wednesday, following which he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. An 18-year-old from Gandhi Kuteer area near Narayanguda also tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, He was an employee of Big Bazar in Kachiguda, which has remained shut since lockdown. To earn money, he worked as a construction worker near Gachibowli. 

Infant tests +ve after death
Nearly 40 people have landed in quarantine after they attended the funeral of a 7-month-old baby from Hathnoora mandal in Sangareddy. It was only after the funeral was completed on Thursday that the test results came in and she was declared Covid positive. The child had been suffering from high fever and cough ,after which her parents took her to Sangareddy government hospital.

However she was referred to Niloufer hospital for further treatment, where her samples were collected. Within hours, she succumbed to pneumonia, after which the funeral was held in the village. “All those who attended the funeral will undergo tests. The parents had attended a function in Hyderabad and probably got the disease from there,” said an official. 

Meanwhile, officials in Niloufer hospital note that there has been a sharp rise in number of cases coming into Niloufer and testing positive. In the last week alone 10 children at Niloufer tested positive along with 3 pregnant women. “Prior to lockdown being lifted, we sent nearly a thousand samples from Niloufer however only very few tested positive across 2 months. Now there has been a sharp rise,” informed a senior doctor.

He further stated that while mortality due to COVID is rare in children, the death in this and a few other cases before was due to the patients coming in very late for treatment. “The parent must bring in the children early on as treatment options are limited for children with Swine flu drugs and azithromycin. We can’t administer hydroxychloroquine drug to anyone below 15,” added the doctor.
He further stated that delay in bringing the child to the hospital for treatment can lower the immunity and make them susceptible to various bacterial infections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp