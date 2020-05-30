Sexagenarian, 7-month-old among Covid-19 casualties in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/SANGAREDDY/HYDERABAD: A sexagenarian businessman from Madhira town became the first Covid-19 casualty from erstwhile Khammam district on Friday. He was a bone cancer patient and was undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. His family members wanted to cremate his body at their native place in Madhira and obtained permission from officials to do so.

The old man had gone to a private hospital in Hyderabad on May 1 for treatment when doctors noticed that he had a fever. His result came out positive on Wednesday, following which he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. An 18-year-old from Gandhi Kuteer area near Narayanguda also tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, He was an employee of Big Bazar in Kachiguda, which has remained shut since lockdown. To earn money, he worked as a construction worker near Gachibowli.

Infant tests +ve after death

Nearly 40 people have landed in quarantine after they attended the funeral of a 7-month-old baby from Hathnoora mandal in Sangareddy. It was only after the funeral was completed on Thursday that the test results came in and she was declared Covid positive. The child had been suffering from high fever and cough ,after which her parents took her to Sangareddy government hospital.

However she was referred to Niloufer hospital for further treatment, where her samples were collected. Within hours, she succumbed to pneumonia, after which the funeral was held in the village. “All those who attended the funeral will undergo tests. The parents had attended a function in Hyderabad and probably got the disease from there,” said an official.

Meanwhile, officials in Niloufer hospital note that there has been a sharp rise in number of cases coming into Niloufer and testing positive. In the last week alone 10 children at Niloufer tested positive along with 3 pregnant women. “Prior to lockdown being lifted, we sent nearly a thousand samples from Niloufer however only very few tested positive across 2 months. Now there has been a sharp rise,” informed a senior doctor.

He further stated that while mortality due to COVID is rare in children, the death in this and a few other cases before was due to the patients coming in very late for treatment. “The parent must bring in the children early on as treatment options are limited for children with Swine flu drugs and azithromycin. We can’t administer hydroxychloroquine drug to anyone below 15,” added the doctor.

He further stated that delay in bringing the child to the hospital for treatment can lower the immunity and make them susceptible to various bacterial infections.