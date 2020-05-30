STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Governor to help improve 17 TS varsities

Sends questionnaire of over 40 queries ranging from funds, infra, land disputes 

Published: 30th May 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has taken interest to find out the strengths and weaknesses of 17 State universities, which are in a poor condition, through a detailed questionnaire. The questionnaire comprises over 40 queries, which range from sufficiency of funds being provided to the universities, infrastructure details and land disputes to audit objections raised. But it is to be seen if the Governor, who was earlier affiliated with the BJP, would ruffle some feathers in the Telangana government, which recently approved the establishment of five private universities. 

When asked on how she plans to coordinate with the State government to take action once she receives the data, Dr Soundararajan told Express that the problems, once identified, can be rectified and that she would take a positive approach. Dr Soundararajan, who is also the Chancellor of State universities, said this during her online interaction with mediapersons on Friday. She is likely to hold a series of interactions with heads of departments and the senior staff of all State universities.

The Governor would get their feedback and suggestions on the functioning of higher education institutions, changes in curriculum and overall improvement of the higher education and universities in Telangana post lockdown.

Meanwhile, interacting with the officials of the Kakatiya University, she pointed out that absenteeism continues to be a major problem at universities, with an average of 30 per cent students not attending classes. She also said plans are afoot on accommodating students in hostels by following physical distancing once the universities reopen. Converting some administrative or academic buildings into hostels is part of the plan.

State formation day
Speaking on her plans to observe the Telangana formation day on June 2, the Governor said Raj Bhavan would soon have a gaushala. Saplings would be planted and she would meet Thalassemia patients, she said. Also, an award function would be held by following physical distancing. 

