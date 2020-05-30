STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana man stops octogenarian mom from entering his house over COVID-19 fear

In a heart-wrenching incident, a man stopped his aged mother from entering his house in Kisannagar here, suspecting she was Covid-infected.

Katta Shyamala sits in front of her son’s house in Karimnagar

Katta Shyamala sits in front of her son's house in Karimnagar.

By Express News Service

Shyamala went to Sholapur to attend a function of her relatives before the lockdown was imposed and was stranded at her relative’s house.

 After the government relaxed travel curbs, she returned to Hyderabad in a car and from there she took a bus to Karimnagar. 

At the State border, she was stamped with a home quarantine seal.

Her son Narsimha Chary, who learnt that his mother reached Karimnagar, locked the main gate of his house, forcing the elderly woman to sit in front of the house from 7 am to 1 pm along with her belongings. 

Mother not allowed by younger son

He justified his action for protecting his pregnant daughter who was staying with him. Shyamala’s younger son Eswara Chary also did not allow her to enter his house on the pretext that he was a tenant of a house which was too small to accommodate her.

Later, Shyamala’s elder son reluctantly allowed her to enter his house after local corporator Adla Saritha’s husband Ashok and other locals counseled him.

