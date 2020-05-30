Telangana records four Covid deaths, 169 new cases in a single day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 169 new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, making it the steepest spike in number of cases in a 24-hour span till now. The State also recorded four deaths and 36 discharges.

On Friday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana was 2,425. Of these 973 are active cases presently being treated in designated hospitals, 1,381 are discharged cases and 71 deaths.

Of the 169 new cases reported on Friday, 64 are of foreign deportees and five are migrant workers. The remaining 100 are from Telangana. Of the 100 positive cases of people from the State reported on Friday, 82 are from the GHMC limits, 14 from Rangareddy and two each from Medak and Sangareddy districts.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State government, the four deaths include a 53-year-old man who was suffering with Carcinoma Thyroid and was admitted and treated for seven days in the hospital, a 59- year-old male suffering with Multiple Myeloma who was admitted and treated for three days in the hospital, a 62-year-old male suffering from Hemiplegia who was admitted and treated for 13 days in the hospital and a 60-year-old female suffering from Hypertension and associated comorbidities, who was admitted and treated for five days in the hospital.