Telangana to take part in trial to study four Covid medication regimens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Gandhi Hospital will be taking part in the Solidarity Trial to study four untested medication regimens to treat Covid-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is the primary sponsor of the Trial, while the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is the secondary sponsor.

According to information made available in the public domain by Clinical Trials Registry-India, there are 19 study sites in the country, including Telangana’s Gandhi Hospital and it has been approved by the hospital’s Institutional Ethics Committee. As per CTRI, the untested treatment regimens are compared with each other to discover whether any of them help.

WHO study in many countries

The four study treatments are Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir with Ritonavir and Interferonbeta and just Lopinavir with Ritonavir. The WHO recently announced that it is pausing the solidarity trial for Hydroxychloroquine. Summary of the study mentions, “....There are currently no available vaccines or treatments for Covid-19. Although there have been some suggestions for untested treatments that could be added to the usual care in hospitals, none is known to help. The WHO is, therefore, organising a study in many countries in which some of these untested treatments are compared with each other, to discover whether they do any help.”