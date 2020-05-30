UG and PG exams only for final semester from June 20

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Exams for the final semester of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses would be held from June 20. Also, UG/PG students in their intermediate semesters would be promoted to the next semester, irrespective of their backlogs.

This was decided at a meeting held by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) with the registrars and controllers of all universities in the State to discuss the UGC guidelines. After the University Grants Commission (UGC) circulated guidelines to all Vice-Chancellors regarding the examinations and academic calendar, more flexibility is being given to universities to adapt to the difficult times arising out of the Covid pandemic.

The TSCHE would allow universities to conduct the examinations only for the final semester students of all UG and PG programmes, including for backlogs. Examinations for the students of intermediate semesters may be conducted once colleges reopen or in November-December along with the main exams of odd semesters. Project viva-voce and seminars, if any, may be conducted online.

The TSCHE also decided to reduce an hour from the standard three-hour duration for examinations, i.e., exams would now be only for two hours. Besides, in the case of conventional UG programmes, the examinations should be conducted every day in two sessions. For instance, B.Com in one session and B.A and B.Sc. in another, the TSCHE said in a release. It also said the new guidelines are applicable only for this academic year.

CET application dates extended till June 10

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) extended the application dates for all the common entrance tests (CET) till June 10. According to the revised schedule, the CETs would be held from July 1 to 15. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) would be conducted between July 6 and 9