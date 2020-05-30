Varavara Rao shifted to Mumbai hospital

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/HYDERABAD: Poet and activist Varavara Rao, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, was admitted to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital on Thursday evening after he complained of giddiness.

A senior doctor from the hospital said Rao is now fine and his swab sample has been sent for Covid-19 test.

“He has high blood pressure and diabetes due to which he felt giddy and fainted. He was then shifted from Taloja Jail to Sir JJ Hospital for treatment. We have taken his swab sample and sent it for testing to confirm if he is Covid-positive. We are awaiting the results.

If he is infected, he will be shifted to a Covid-dedicated hospital and if not, then further treatment will continue here,” said the doctor, requested anonymity. Daughters of the 81-year-old Telugu poet and writer had a few days ago appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to release him on parole in view of his vulnerability to Corona infection in prison due to his age and health condition. Rao suffers from multiple ailments, including coronary artery disease. He is lodged in Taloja jail where a prisoner had died of Covid-19.

Wife and daughter demand release of Varavara Rao

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar tweeted: “It is learnt that Sri Varavara Rao has been admitted to JJ Hospital at Mumbai while in judicial custody. The matter is being informed to family members and necessary passes are being issued by DCP Central Zone for the family to travel to Mumbai. We are coordinating with agencies at Mumbai.

” The Chikkadpally police have informed the matter to the family members of the writer in the city. Meanwhile, the writer’s wife Hemalatha and daughter Pavana on Friday, demanded that the government release Varavara Rao from jail keeping in mind his health condition. They had earlier written to the Maharashtra government and its Governor seeking his immediate release.