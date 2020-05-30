STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Varavara Rao shifted to Mumbai hospital

A senior doctor from the hospital said Rao is now fine and his swab sample has been sent for Covid-19 test.

Published: 30th May 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Vara Vara Rao

P Varavara Rao, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/HYDERABAD: Poet and activist Varavara Rao, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, was admitted to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital on Thursday evening after he complained of giddiness. 
A senior doctor from the hospital said Rao is now fine and his swab sample has been sent for Covid-19 test.

“He has high blood pressure and diabetes due to which he felt giddy and fainted. He was then shifted from Taloja Jail to Sir JJ Hospital for treatment. We have taken his swab sample and sent it for testing to confirm if he is Covid-positive. We are awaiting the results.

If he is infected, he will be shifted to a Covid-dedicated hospital and if not, then further treatment will continue here,” said the doctor, requested anonymity. Daughters of the 81-year-old Telugu poet and writer had a few days ago appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to release him on parole in view of his vulnerability to Corona infection in prison due to his age and health condition. Rao suffers from multiple ailments, including coronary artery disease. He is lodged in Taloja jail where a prisoner had died of Covid-19.  

Wife and daughter demand release of Varavara Rao

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar tweeted: “It is learnt that Sri Varavara Rao has been admitted to JJ Hospital at Mumbai while in judicial custody. The matter is being informed to family members and necessary passes are being issued by DCP Central Zone for the family to travel to Mumbai. We are coordinating with agencies at Mumbai.

” The Chikkadpally police have informed the matter to the family members of the writer in the city. Meanwhile, the writer’s wife Hemalatha and daughter Pavana on Friday, demanded that the government release Varavara Rao from jail keeping in mind his health condition. They had earlier written to the Maharashtra government and its Governor seeking his immediate release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varavara Rao Mumbai hospital Elgar Parishad case
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp