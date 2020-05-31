Billed Rs 70,000 at Ratnadeep, US citizen cries foul

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A US citizen was shocked as he was charged $931.91 (equivalent of Rs 70,380) against a bill amount of Rs 6,691 at a Ratnadeep store in AS Rao Nagar. He checked the bill only after reaching home. When he contacted the grocery store, they were reluctant to give his money back, the victim said.

Joshua Dalrymple, a PhD scholar at Nalsar University of Law, went grocery shopping at Ratnadeep on Thursday. The bill came to Rs 6,691. Joshua gave his international debit card at the billing counter. “They opted for currency exchange rate, Rs 7 for a US dollar.

I only realised it when I got home. Further, when I raised the matter with Ratnadeep, they were reluctant to pay back,” he told Express. He added that he will be complaining to cops.