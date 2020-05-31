Driver killed as truck flies off ORR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a freak mishap, a truck flew off the Outer Ring Road and landed on the Rajiv Rahadari Highway at Shameerpet in the wee hours of Saturday killing the driver. Since, there was no vehicular movement on the highway at the time, nobody else was injured.

According to Shameerpet police, the driver V Bhaskar (32), started from Miryalaguda to Medchal with a cement load. Police suspect that when the vehicle reached the bridge, the driver lost control over the vehicle. It crashed into the parapet wall, fell down and landed on the highway. In another incident on the Srisailam highway at Kandukur, an auto driver, Srinivas Naik, died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a truck parked on the road without any precautions.