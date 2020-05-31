GoI never assured national status to Telangana projects: MoS Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Saturday said that the Central government never promised national status to any of the projects in Telangana. Therefore, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government should not make an issue out of the national status for irrigation projects, said Kishan.

Addressing the media through a video conference from New Delhi on Saturday, the Minister said that water disputes in the Telugu States were not new and had been going on for several years. He asked both the Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to sit together to sort out the issue peacefully.

Modi’s welfare reforms

Kishan asserted that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had initiated several reforms all over the country within a year’s time after coming to power for a second time. Some of the milestones of the Central government included the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), abolishing the Triple Talaq system and Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ayushman Bharat scheme

Kishan said that the Centre had imposed a strict lockdown to combat the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Kishan pointed out that the Union government had extended the Ayushman Bharat scheme to help the poor get Covid-19 treatment even in private hospitals. However, the Telangana government had not implemented the health scheme in the State, the Minister of State for Home said during the video conference.

Asad dubs lockdown unconstitutional

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said the Central government failed on every front. Speaking on the completion of one year of the Narendra Modi government’s second term, Owaisi said the lockdown — imposed amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic — is completely unconstitutional. “China has entered our border, millions of jobs have gone, our GDP has slipped to a decades low... what exactly is the Central government celebrating?” the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president asked on Saturday.