STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Land prices in Siddipet shoot up, courtesy irrigation projects

The land prices in Siddipet district have shot through the roof what with the construction of projects such as Kondapochamma Sagar, Ranganayak Sagar and Mallanna Sagar here.

Published: 31st May 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Water gushes out of the Makruk pump house at Kondapochamma Reservoir on Friday

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The land prices in Siddipet district have shot through the roof what with the construction of projects such as Kondapochamma Sagar, Ranganayak Sagar and Mallanna Sagar here. Those who have lost their land under the projects do not have the wherewithal to buy another piece of land in the district as the compensation paid to them by the government is not enough to do so.

While the farmers who lost their land to various projects received around Rs 7-Rs 12 lakh per acre depending on various factors and the projects, land prices have now shot up, even touching `4 crore per acre in some places.  Jagan Mohan, a resident of Thoguta mandal, said the land prices around Mallanna Sagar shot up after the project was grounded.

An acre of land which used to cost Rs 1 crore about five years ago costs Rs 4 crore now. He said farmers who purchased land immediately after they received the compensation are better off, but those who delayed it are in deep waters now.

Jagan also said a realtor, who recently bought an acre of land for Rs 4 crore, divided it into plots and sold each plot for Rs 40,000 per square yard. Shivakumar, a resident of Dubbak, said even in the interior villages, one acre of land costs Rs 50 lakh now. With the proposed projects becoming a reality, people are keen on investing their money in lands in the district as they expect its prices to go up further in future. With the irrigation projects bringing more land under cultivation, big farmers are going in for land purchases as they need not dig borewells or have pumps to cultivate crops.

People can’t even afford house sites

Shankariah, a farmer who lost 10 acres of his land under Kondapochamma Sagar project, said he had to shell out `1 crore to buy one acre of land in the area. He said as the project is just 50 km away from Hyderabad, most people from the city were keen on purchasing land in Siddipet district that has led to the rising land prices.

Apart from farm land, people are finding it difficult to buy house sites in Gajwel constituency. A square yard in the area costs around `30,000 to `50,000, which is out of reach of many. Speaking to Express, a realtor said the land prices will further increase in a year after work on all the projects is completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
land prices Kondapochamma Sagar Siddipet Telangana Ranganayak Sagar
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp