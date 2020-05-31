Over 200 workers given free tickets from Dubai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 200 migrant workers from TS who were working in Dubai were provided by free air tickets to return to Indian by a social group there. Janagama Srinivas, vice-president, Indian People’s Forum, Dubai said that free tickets were provided to those travelling to Hyderabad on four flights on May 22, 28, 29 and 30 by BAPS Temple Organisation and Jain Social Group.

The Indian consulate in a tweet said, “We have arranged shelter, food, medicine for 450 workers from TS till now. So far 150 have returned with tickets given by Consulate & community, esp BAPS & Jain Social Group. Thx to them & also to IPF & Al Adil group.”