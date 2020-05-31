Production of mutton goes up by 105 per cent in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The production of mutton in Telangana has increased by at least 105 per cent, when compared with the figures of 2015-16. When Telangana produced around 1.35 lakh tonnes of mutton in 2015-16, the production in 2019-20 was estimated at 2.77 lakh tonnes.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the consumption of mutton has increased in the State when compared with the national average as well. When the national average in terms of the consumption of all kinds of meat is 5.4 kg, the State average in terms of the same is 9.2 kg, of which, the share of mutton is four kg.

The reason behind this is the State government’s prestigious Sheep Distribution Scheme. According to an official media release here on Saturday, the Sheep Rears’ Societies currently has as many as 7,61,895 members.

According to the latest census available, the total number of sheep and goats in the State is 240.48 lakh, of which 191 lakh are sheeps and 49.48 lakh are goats. In 2012, when the last census was taken up, the number of sheep in the State was 128.35 lakh. Over a period of six years, the sheep population has increased by 48.52 per cent and Telangana stood number one in the country with regard to the population of sheep.

The State government has so far distributed sheeps to 3.66 lakh shepherds with an estimated cost of Rs 4,579.67 crore, out of which, the contribution of the beneficiaries was Rs 1,144.92 crore. According to an estimate, the distributed sheeps produced 108.37 lakh lambs in turn and created a wealth of Rs 4,877.01 crore. Altogether, these sheeps would produce 75,865.82 tonnes of mutton, according to official estimates.

Govt aid to 3.66 L shepherds in TS

