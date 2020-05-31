'Release Varavara Rao on humanitarian ground': Two former CICs write to Maharashtra CM 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Central Information Commissioners on Sunday appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to release poet, writer and activist Varavara Rao on humanitarian grounds.

If the trial cannot be speedily completed, Rao should be acquitted, former commissioners Shailesh Gandhi, and M Sridhar Acharyulu have stated in a letter written to Maharashtra CM.

Rao, who was earlier lodged in Pune's Yerwada Jail, was shifted to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koragaon case.

Before he was taken in to judicial custody, the Telugu poet and activist was suffering from multiple diseases like piles, thyroid issue, prostate gland enlargement, coronary artillery issue, acidity and migraine synesis, the letter said. He recently developed some more health problems in prison, the former commissioners said.

Rao reportedly fell ill on May 29 and was shifted to J J Hospital without his family's knowledge. His family members were kept in the dark until the Hospital released a bulletin stating that his vitals are functioning normally.

The letter, written by the former CICs, urged that Rao should be released immediately and his bail should not be opposed. If this situation is not permitted, the family should be allowed to travel across state and visit him in the hospital. Otherwise, the officials must help facilitate video-conferencing with his wife and daughters.

The medical conditions and diagnostic reports should be disclosed and the status report should be given to the court on June 2, it said.

The former commissioners said the certified copies of files relating to the investigation of the case are available with police headquarters of Mumbai and state Home Minister. The notes of handing over case to NIA and the Ministry of Home Affairs should be made available within 48 hours as this information concerns the life and liberty of Rao.

The magistrate hearing the case had sought a report about Rao's medical conditions on several occasions. The report was not submitted to the court in the last hearing, following which it has been adjourned to June 2.