SBI rolls out system for MSMEs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SBI Hyderabad circle said the bank set up a new vertical, Financial Inclusion and Micro Market (FIMM), on a pan-India basis to focus on micro market, agriculture and allied activities, and micro/small enterprises from June 1.

In the State too, the FIMM Network, headed by the general manager, is being set up with the Sales Hub and Processing Cells at the district level for quick delivery of services to customers of rural/semi-urban branches.

The bank has also revamped its SME segment for providing quick sanctions, disbursement and better monitoring within least turn around time, by creating four specialised SME cells at Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Nalgonda and Warangal. It has 54 SME-intensive branches in the State with a dedicated team.