Telangana records 74 fresh COVID-19 cases and six deaths

Deaths include two infants, of whom one had a history of cardiac disease, Nine migrants, five deportees from Saudi and five journalists among new cases

Published: 31st May 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

A 13-month-old baby, who tested positive for Covid-19, being shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 74 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, of which nine were migrant workers, five deportees from Saudi Arabia and five journalists. The State also recorded six new deaths, including that of two infants. This takes the total number of cases in the State to 2,499, of which 1,010 are active cases being treated in designated hospitals, 1,412 are discharged and 77 are deaths. While a chunk of the positive cases continues to be from the GHMC limits, 41 were reported on Saturday, many were recorded from 11 districts —Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Jagtial, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Warangal (Urban), Vikarabad, Medchal, Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad and Sangareddy. 

According to the government’s media bulletin, the six deaths included two infants — a 24-day-old pre-term baby and a three-month-old suffering from cardiac disease. The other four deceased, all men, were a 58-year-old suffering from hypertension, a 62-year-old with diabetes and hypertension, a 52-year-old with hypertension and a 47-year-old who underwent cardiac surgery. Meanwhile, a 13-month-old baby of a police constable tested positive for the virus in Rangareddy. The family members were sent to quarantine. The toddler’s father is posted at the Ibrahimpatnam police station and is a resident of Chowdarpally village. The village has been declared as containment zone. 

At Sithafalmandi, an 80-year-old man tested positive. Authorities have home-quarantined 14 members of his family. Police said the man stepped out of his house only twice in the recent past. In Warangal (Urban), a 45-year-old contracted the virus at Kumarpally and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Warangal (Urban) DMHO Dr K Lalitha Devi said the patient had a fever for the last three days. In Mahbubnagar, a data entry operator working at Osmani General Hospital (OGH) tested positive. The man, a native of Suguru village of Pebbair mandal, was shifted to Gandhi Hospital and 11 of his primary/secondary contacts in Suguru and Pebbair were home quarantined.

Also, a person, aged around 27 and a native of Vepuru village of Hanwada mandal, tested positive at OGH. His family had taken him to the hospital when he tried to kill himself on May 26. A pregnant woman tested positive after she was taken to Niloufer Hospital for delivery. Meanwhile, samples of three people from Nagarkurnool district were sent to Hyderabad for testing. The wife and daughter of a constable working in Hyderabad, who is already being treated at Gandhi Hospital, also tested positive for Covid-19. Similarly, a woman, whose husband contracted Covid-19, also tested positive for the disease, at Zaheerabad and was taken to Gandhi Hospital. In Khammam, the son of a 65-year-old from Madhira, who died of Covid -19 on Friday, tested positive and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Another case was reported from Nelakondapalli.

