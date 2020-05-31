Wait for TS-bPASS likely to get longer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS), on the lines of the TS-iPASS, would be introduced only after the State Cabinet approves it.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao had recently said the TS-bPASS would be introduced from the first week of June.

But MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said it would be implemented only after the State Cabinet approves it. He said the software is being tested in the meantime. The Municipal Administration department developed TS-bPASS as a follow-up to the Telangana Municipality Act, 2019 and to implement its provisions, especially those related to building permissions, layout approvals and town planning, Arvind Kumar said.

TS-bPASS, aimed at according building approvals in a time-bound and transparent manner, is based on a self-certification process. The software updates, those relating to the integration with other departments and including certain category of prohibitory survey numbers (such as government lands and water bodies), is underway, Arvind Kumar said.