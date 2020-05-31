Water sharing row: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to lock horns in KRMB meet on June 4

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will discuss the water sharing issue in a Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting that will be held on June 4 at the Jala Soudha in Hyderabad. KRMB secretary A Paramesham said on Saturday that agenda notes would be communicated to the states shortly.

Though both states were asked to the send the agenda points, they have not responded yet. Thus, the board itself has decided to prepare the agenda points. The fresh row between the Telugu-speaking states started when AP issued GO 203 to divert Krishna water from Srisailam to Rayalaseema region through Pothireddypadu.

Telangana lodged a complaint against the GO, followed by AP’s complaint that Telangana’s projects were taken up without the approval of agencies such as the KRMB, Apex Council or Tribunal. Though officials of both states will present their arguments before the KRMB, the board is unlikely to take a decision.

It will represent the arguments of both the states to the Jal Shakti Ministry, which has decided to convene the Apex Council meeting shortly. Meanwhile, the Telangana government on Saturday appointed Nikhil Swami as new advocate on record in place of Krishna Murthy Swami to represent the cases before the SC, NGT and Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2.

