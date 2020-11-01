STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi Sanjay says Centre spent Rs 240 crore on Dubbaka

BJP chief says he will hang self if TRS proves that funds were not given; asks CM about the promise made to provide one job per family

Published: 01st November 2020 08:20 AM

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: With just a couple of days to go for the bypoll (November 3), BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday said he would hang himself if it is proven that the Central government didn’t give  Rs 240 crore for development work in the Dubbaka constituency. 

Finance Minister T Harish Rao addressing an election
campaign at Narsingi village in Chegunta mandal on
Saturday 

He dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to a debate in Dubbaka. Bandi added that both Finance Minister Harish Rao and KCR were “excellent liars”. On Saturday, he toured various villages in Thoguta mandal as part of the poll campaign. Bandi asked about the promise the CM had made about a job for every family and stated that not a single household had benefited so far.   

Funds for Haritha Haram and Vaikuntha Dhamams were being provided by the Centre, Bandi said. He scoffed at KCR’s opposition to the Farm Bills. The meters on agricultural pumpsets would in fact help farmers and keep a check on the TRS government, Bandi said. 

The BJP chief alleged that the Siddipet Police Commissioner was behaving like a TRS activist. He said KCR was not campaigning in Dubbaka because he knew that the TRS would lose. The blame would then fall on Harish who would be sidelined, predicted Bandi. BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao and others were present at the campaign.

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with senior leaders, offers floral tributes to Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Siddipet on Saturday | Express
