Bandi threatens Rajamouli with ‘blazing’ justice over RRR

s raja reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: As a large number of tribals gathered at Jodeghat of Kerameri mandal in Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad district to observe the 80th death anniversary of Adivasi freedom fighter Komaram Bheem on Saturday, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar issued a ‘warning’ to popular Tollywood film director SS Rajamouli.

Addressing an election rally at Dubbaka, Bandi threatened to destroy the Baahubali maker’s properties if he releases the movie RRR portraying Komaram Bheem as a Muslim youth. In the RRR movie’s first look released on October 22, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Komaram Bheem, actor Jr NTR - who is essaying the role of the Adivasi leader - was shown as a Muslim youth.

Taking serious objection to Jr NTR’s ‘look’ in RRR, Bandi said, “Komaram Bheem led a heroic fight against the Asaf Jahi dynasty and featuring him in a skull cap is not acceptable. Can Rajamouli make a film casting Owaisi with a vermilion and a saffron kanduva? If you release the movie (RRR) with the same scenes, BJP Karyakartas will obstruct its release.”

Speaking to tribals at Jodeghat, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu too slammed Rajamouli. “Portraying a tribal leader with soorma, skull cap and kurta pyjama is incorrect. Komaram Bheem sacrificed his life for the rights of Adivasis and fought against the Nizam’s rule. If Rajamouli is not going to change the look of Jr NTR, we will not even hesitate to burn down theatres,” the MP warned. Scores of tribals gathered at Jodeghat and paid tributes to Komaram Bheem. However, considering the current pandemic, the function was organised in a low-key manner.