Centre to release Rs 224.5 crore to Telangana for flood relief

HYDERABAD: The Centre will release Rs 224.5 crore as an immediate measure to the Telangana State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for flood relief and crop loss compensation, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

The Centre’s relief package will be declared once its five-member team, which toured TS to assess the damage, submits its report, he said. As per the norms, the SDRF money would have been released in February/March 2021, Kishan said, claiming that it is because he intervened that it is being released earlier.

Kishan thanks Modi, Shah for funds

Kishan sent a detailed report on the devastation caused by the rain in Hyderabad after touring the city, he said. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for releasing the funds, and assured the Telangana government of all help, as and when required, from Centre