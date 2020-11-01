Dubbak by-poll: Rs 1 cr 'unaccounted' cash seized from kin of BJP candidate

By PTI

HYDERABAD: An illegal money transfer racket was busted here on Sunday and Rs 1 crore 'unaccounted' cash seized from a relative of BJP candidate for the Dubbak by- poll, M Raghunandan Rao.

Acting on credible information, two people, including Surabhi Srinivas Rao, the brother-in-law of the BJP candidate were nabbed in Begumpet area while they were transporting the money in a vehicle, meant to be distributed to voters, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar told reporters.

The seizure comes ahead of the November 3 by-election to Dubbak assembly seat.

"Inquiry revealed that the amount was collected by Surabhi Srinivas Rao in order to distribute it to voters in Dubbak assembly constituency," the city police chief said.

Srinivas Rao further claimed that a manager of a private firm, promoted by former MP and BJP leader G Vivek Venkata Swamy, handed over the cash to him.

On October 26, police had recovered Rs 18.67 lakh cash from the house of a relative of Raghunandan Rao in Siddipet town.

However, Rs 12.8 lakh out of the seized money was snatched away allegedly by some BJP supporters.

On October 5, police had seized Rs 40 lakh "unaccounted" cash from "followers" of a BJP leader and said they were taking the money to hand over to him and his relatives in Siddipet district ahead of the by-polls.