K Chandrasekhar Rao accuses Shabbir Ali of conspiracy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed that Congress leader and former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir had arranged for a farmer to burn superfine variety of paddy that he had cultivated. Recently, Ali had alleged that farmers were burning the superfine variety of paddy as there was no demand for it.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao interacts

with Vasalamarri villagers in Jangaon

district on Saturday

Raising the issue at a public meeting in Kodakandla, the Chief Minister said Shabbir Ali had lands in Narsingi mandal of Medak district. He said Ali had recently got his crops harvested, and then had burnt the paddy.

A man had told mediapersons that he was a farmer and had burnt his paddy. Rao alleged that the man was, in fact, Shabbir Ali’s electrician, and had done so at the behest of Ali. “Shabbir Ali enacted a drama to create a misconception against the ruling TRS. Social media became has become an anti-social media. The Opposition is using the medium to propagate lies and blame the State government and hoodwink people with false propaganda,” Rao alleged.