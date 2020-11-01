Mass buffalo miscarriages stump villagers, vets in Telangana

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a phenomenon that has worried villagers and stumped vets, pregnant buffaloes in Sriramagiri village of Enkoor mandal are undergoing abrupt miscarriages for the past few months. As many as 20 buffaloes have suffered miscarriages. Farmers are a worried lot, while the veterinary department is trying to find the cause. Veterinary doctor G Subba Rao said doctors had collected blood samples of 10 buffaloes and sent them to Hyderabad for testing.

He also said that a medical camp had been set up in the village to provide medicines. Farmers are a worried as most of them make a living by selling milk, and the mysterious phenomenon has hit their livelihoods. According to health experts, attack by unknown bacteria might be the reason for abrupt miscarriages.

‘’If buffaloes consume food that has poison, it may lead to complications. Subabul trees have such poisons and could have caused this,” said a staff of the veterinary department. “We are waiting for the test reports, and once we get them, we will solve the problem,’’ said Subba Rao.